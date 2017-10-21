Barnsley v Hull City: Tigers ready to bring end to terrible away form

LEONID SLUTSKY believes Hull City still being a work-in-progress is a factor in why his side has been so susceptible to late goals this season.

The Tigers’ last four games have all seen the opposition score from the 87th minute onwards, the nadir coming a week ago when Norwich City netted a dramatic equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

But for that strike by Nelson Oliveira, Hull would have left Carrow Road with all three points and, in the process, ended the club’s 14-month wait for a league victory on the road.

Another chance to end that damning statistic, the Tigers’ winless run now stretches to 24 away games, comes today at Oakwell and Slutsky is adamant his side can do just that.

“Our problem is away matches,” said the Russian. “We have been very close a lot of the time, but we always draw or lose.

“We are mentally ready and physically ready, but we have a serious opponent.

“It will be a difficult match and a first Yorkshire derby for me and I hope the supporters make the trip.”

Norwich’s last gasp equaliser came as a hammer blow to Slutsky, although he added: “If we have matches only 87 minutes long, we would have plus eight points.

“I think it is a problem of growing, because at (his former club) CSKA (Moscow) we had a very stable squad and usually we won matches in added time. Here, though, it is a problem of growing because we not ready to play more defensively in situation or lose concentration.

“If we are drawing we want to win the match. The best example of that was against QPR, as before we concede the goal we had unbelievable chance with Seb Larsson – but in the end we lose.

“It is not a local problem, it is a general problem.”