Big-match verdict: Bridge too far again despite encouraging display from Hull City against leaders Chelsea

STAMFORD BRIDGE, like another of the capital’s famous old football cathedrals White Hart Lane, will soon be flattened and replaced with a state-of-the-art stadium befitting Chelsea’s standing as one of the game’s leading lights. For Hull City, the end cannot come soon enough.

In 22 visits to the Blues’ home, the Tigers have never won and scored just six goals. Considering half of those came in a trio of cup visits, there can be few approaches to a ground that the Tigers dread more than the turn on to Fulham Road.

It was a familiar tale of woe in SW6 yesterday, as goals from Diego Costa and Gary Cahill were enough to nudge the London club eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. Defeat, Hull’s ninth in a row on the road, also kept the Yorkshire club in the relegation zone.

Amid the familiar feeling of defeat, however, there were positives for head coach Marco Silva to ponder on the return journey from the capital.

Against a side who have led the top flight since mid-November and boast 15 wins from their last 16 league outings, Hull were compact, well drilled and composed on the ball. They also ensured Thibaut Courtois had one of his busier 90 minutes at the Bridge.

David Meyler, Michael Dawson, Oumar Niasse and Harry Maguire all tested the Belgian’s reflexes on an afternoon when top scorer Robert Snodgrass was absent amid improved bids being submitted by Middlesbrough and West Ham United over the weekend.

Silva’s men were also on the end of a woeful refereeing decision from Neil Swarbrick, who missed a blatant trip on Abel Hernandez early in the second half.

So, while the squad headed home having edged closer to the club’s record worst run of 11 straight defeats on the road, amid the frustration there was hope that maybe the Tigers can yet get themselves out of trouble.

Certainly, they will not face teams with Chelsea’s array of talent every week. Costa, who had missed the previous week’s win at Leicester City amid suggestions of a bust-up with head coach Antonio Conte, is a special player and the sort of predatory finisher who can make all the difference during a title race.

He took just 10 seconds to threaten the visitors’ goal, the Spaniard unleashing a venomous shot that Eldin Jakupovic was relieved to see flash just past his right-hand post.

Announcing his return in explosive fashion with a goal would have been Boy’s Own stuff. As it was, Costa had to wait until the seventh minute of stoppage-time at the end of the first half to mark his 100th appearance for the Blues with a goal.

Nemanja Matic started the move by switching play to the right flank, where Victor Moses took a touch before running at Andrew Robertson.

His cross then picked out Costa, whose first time shot flew into the net, despite the best efforts of Jakupovic, to bag a fourth goal for the Spanish international in as many games against Hull.

The Tigers could have considered themselves unfortunate to be behind at the break. Up until Costa’s opener, they had coped admirably with the leaders.

Silva, opting to start with a three-man defence for the first time in his tenure, had clearly sent out his side to frustrate the Blues.

Space was at a premium for Chelsea deep in Hull territory with even the loss of Ryan Mason to a worrying head injury failing to disrupt the visitors.

In between Costa’s two efforts, Hull had carried as much attacking threat as the hosts in an even first half. Tom Huddlestone went close with a left-footed shot after exchanging passes with Hernandez before Maguire brought a flying save from Courtois.

Had either of those openings been capitalised upon, the afternoon could have turned out very differently with Chelsea starting to display signs of frustration before Costa broke the deadlock in a stoppage-time period extended to nine minutes by Mason’s unfortunate injury.

Hull were also left to rue a poor decision from referee Swarbrick early in the second half, Hernandez clearly being fouled inside the home penalty area by Alonso only for a throw-in to be awarded instead.

Despite the injustice, the Tigers continued to press and Courtois saved smartly from Dawson and then Meyler in quick succession before a heavy touch from Hernandez meant a clever pass by Huddlestone went to waste.

This inability to turn promise into a rare goal at Stamford Bridge finally came back to haunt Hull nine minutes from time when Cahill headed home from a free-kick.

It was the 21st time Hull had conceded from a set-piece this season, the highest tally in Europe’s top five leagues, and ensured there would be no change in fortunes for the East Yorkshire club in SW6.

Chelsea’s planned temporary move out of Stamford Bridge in 2018 to allow the building of a new 60,000 capacity stadium really cannot come soon enough for the Tigers.