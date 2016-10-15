Bournemouth 1 Hull City 0: Latest from Tigers

Mike Phelan begins life as Hull City’s new head coach with a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Hull were behind after just five minutes, Daniels netting for the Cherries.

AFC Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis, Steve Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Surman, Arter, Wilshere, Ibe, Callum Wilson. Subs: Gosling, Ake, Afobe, King, Federici, Fraser, Mings.

Hull: Marshall, Elmohamady, Maguire, Davies, Robertson, Mason, Livermore, Clucas, Snodgrass, Keane, Maloney. Subs: Meyler, Huddlestone, Hernandez, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Henriksen.

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

