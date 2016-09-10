Burnley 1 Hull City 1: Snodgrass grabs Tigers equaliser

ROBERT SNODGRASS rescued a point for Hull City with a dramatic stoppage time equaliser.

The Scot curled an exqusiute free-kick from 25 yards beyond Tom Heaton and into the corner of the net.

It was no more than City deserved, after twice hitting the woodwork and dominating possession for long periods.

But, until Snodgrass’ late leveller, the Yorkshire side had looked set for an 11th defeat in 13 visits to Turf Moor thanks to a fine individual goal from Steve Defour.

Typical of the visitors’ afternoon until that late, late equaliser were the two chances squandered either side of the break.

First, David Meyler fired against the outside of the post after being released by a wonderful slide-rule pass from Robert Snodgrass in the 45th minute.

Then, just after the restart, Meyler turned creator with a low cross that Adama Diomande fired narrowly wide despite being just five yards out.

It was a woeful miss and one that gave Burnley hope. Before the interval, the best the hosts could muster was a scramble that twice saw Diomande deny George Boyd in quick succession after a Steven Defour corner before Andrew Robertson cleared when Snodgrass’ attempted clearance flew straight at Curtis Davies.

Following the let-off from Diomande, Ben Mee headed narrowly over from a corner and George Boyd fired straight at Eldin Jakupovic.

The breakthrough came 19 minutes from time through Defour, who after showing neat foot-work to beat Sam Clucas in midfield was allowed to run unchallenged for 30 yards.

With City continuing to back off, the Burnley man drilled a low shot that beat Jakupovic in the visitors’ goal.

Curtis Davies hit the crossbar with a header from a Snodgrass corner before referee Paul Tierney turned down an appeal for a penalty when Ryan Mason crashed to the floor under a challenge from Heaton.

That seemed to be that until Ben Mee fouled Tom Huddlestone deep into stoppage time and Snodgrass did the rest with a sublime free-kick to ensure Mike Phelan’s return to Turf Moor ended on a happy note.

