Burnley v Hull City: Ryan Mason did not hesitate in joining Spurs exodus to Tigers

RYAN MASON admits Hull City’s sizeable contingent of former Tottenham Hotspur players helped make his mind up about a move north.

The 25-year-old joined the Tigers shortly before the summer transfer window closed in a club record £13m deal that could rise by a further £2m.

Mason, an England international just 18 months ago, had joined Spurs as an eight-year-old.

He intended to stay at White Hart Lane to fight for his place this season only to be left out of the opening games.

With Hull among several clubs having declared an interest, he decided the time had come to leave the capital and try his luck elsewhere.

“I have had a lot of people ask if it was a wrench (to leave White Jart Lane) but the time felt right,” said Mason, who has joined former club-mates Michael Dawson, Jake Livermore and Tom Huddlestone at the KCOM Stadium.

“The opportunity came up and I didn’t hesitate. I went with my gut and I am happy I made the decision.

“It has felt right since I made it, I have no regrets and I am really excited about the future here.

“I decided about two weeks ago (to move on from Spurs). I didn’t get any game time in the first two matches.

“I just want to be playing football. This opportunity came up for a fresh challenge and I accepted it.”

Enfield-born Mason featured in 53 Premier League games over the past two seasons and made his England debut against Italy in a March, 2015, friendly.

He added: “There are a few players who have done well here after Tottenham and, hopefully, I can continue that trend. I had a few calls from ‘Daws’, but he didn’t really need to sell the club to me, he knew my intentions were to come here.”