EFL Cup draw: Canaries reward for Leeds United, but Hull City face Bristol trip

Leeds United’s reward for reaching the fourth round of the EFL Cup is an Elland Road tie against fellow Championshp side Norwich City.

But Hull City – who won at Stoke City last night ­– are on the road against as they travel to the south west to face Bristol City

Last night’s draw also means Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola must pit their wits against each other once again after Manchester United were drawn at home to Manchester City in the fourth round.

Having resumed a rivalry that turned extremely sour in Spain when they were in charge of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Guardiola claimed the early bragging rights with a derby victory in the Premier League earlier this month.

And now the pair will clash again when holders City visit Old Trafford in the week of October 24.

United beat Northampton Town 3-1 at Sixfields. The League One side had looked to be facing a long night when Michael Carrick netted before an Alex Revell penalty levelled the scores.

United regained their advantage through Ander Herrera before Marcus Rashford grabbed a third.

City recorded their ninth successive win under Guardiola bybeating Swansea 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Captain Vincent Kompany played for the first time since a thigh injury suffered in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in early May, but he went off in the dying seconds as second-half goals by Gael Clichy and Aleix Garcia proved enough.

The Manchester derby was not the only heavyweight tie, with Liverpool and Tottenham also set to do battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, there will be a London derby between West Ham and Chelsea, who won a dramatic third-round tie against Leicester in extra-time on Tuesday. Dimitri Payet rescued West Ham with an injury-time free-kick to see off Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Preston, who took the Premier League scalp of Bournemouth, will travel to Newcastle.

Arsenal host Reading while and there is an all-Premier League clash between Southampton and Sunderland, who last night saw Paddy McNair net twice to beat QPR 2-1.

Southampton beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

EFL Cup fourth round draw: West Ham v Chelsea, Manchester United v Manchester City, Arsenal v Reading, Liverpool v Tottenham, Bristol City v Hull, Leeds v Norwich, Newcastle v Preston, Southampton v Sunderland. Ties to be played in week commencing October 24.