Ehab Allam says new Hull City management is expected by the weekend as ex Olympiakos coach is linked

FORMER OLYMPIAKOS coach Marco Silva is set to be announced as Hull City's new manager according to reports in Greece and Portugal.

Silva emerged as a leading contender to replace the sacked Mike Phelan on Wednesday morning, 12 hours after Phelan's time at Tigers was brought to an end after a run of just seven points from 18 games.

The Portuguese, 39, has been out-of-work since leaving the Greek giants back in June, after just one season at the helm.

He won the Greek Super League title with the Athens outfit, memorably leading the club to 17 straight wins in the process.

Prior to his spell in Greece, Silva managed in his homeland with Sporting Lisbon during the 2014/15 season and Estoril for three campaigns from 2011-2014, during which time, he steered the club up to the Primeira Liga, and then into the Europa League.

Hull are in bottom place in the Premier League following a haul of seven from the last 54 available and have not won in nine top-flight matches, having lost their last eight away games.

Mike Phelan was sacked as Hull City head coach last night (Photo: PA)

They face a big home game with Bournemouth in their next league match on Saturday week.

Meanwhile, backroom staff Neil McDonald, Bobby Mimms and Stan Ternent have all left the Tigers in the wake of Phelan's sacking.

On the decision to dispense with the services of Phelan, Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: "It was after a great amount of consideration that we took the decision to part company with Mike Phelan on Tuesday and I would like to place on record my thanks to Mike for his efforts during his period as head coach.



"Mike initially took on the role at a difficult time last summer, inheriting a small squad that had lost a number of players to injury, and with the transfer window already in full swing.

"He would also go on to lose a number of key back-room team members through no fault of his own.



"Despite the difficult circumstances, the team made a positive start to the season and money was made available to strengthen the squad ahead of the transfer deadline with a significant investment made in the signing of six new players.



"However, results have been on the decline since that time and although there have been some positive performances in recent weeks, we sit bottom of the Premier League and I felt now was the right time to take a fresh approach and give this club and squad of players the best possible chance of retaining Premier League status.

"I expect to have a new management team in place ahead of the weekend. "

READ MORE: Hull City sack manager Mike Phelan after seven points in 18 games

READ MORE: Pressure-free: Cups provide welcome breather for Hull City

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport