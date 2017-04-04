Escaping bottom three on May 21 is key, insists Hull City boss Marco Silva

MARCO SILVA is refusing to get hung up on Hull City’s opportunity to tomorrow escape the relegation zone after a stay of more than five months.

The Tigers host Middlesbrough in an all-Yorkshire clash that is likely to go a long way towards deciding both clubs’ fate this season.

Victory for Hull coupled with Swansea City failing to beat Spurs would take the East Riding club up to 17th. A Boro win, meanwhile, will mean there is just a point between the two combatants at the KCOM Stadium.

Asked about the prospect of finally getting out of the dropzone, Silva said: “It is important but the most important for us is to be out of this zone at the end of the season on May 21.

“We will try to do our best to win this game and if we get out of the relegation zone it is a good sign. But the best for us is to be out of it at the end of this season.”

Boro, under the charge of former Tigers assistant Steve Agnew, have not won since before Christmas and Silva is expecting a tight game.

“I expect when a team comes here, like the last game (West Ham) and against Swansea, for them to fight and compete. Like us, they’re not in a good position in the table. This is a decisive game for them as well.

“After they changed the coach they did well against Manchester United and achieved a good result in their last game. They will come here to compete for sure.”