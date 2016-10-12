Ex-Hull City chief Steve Bruce poised to take Aston Villa job

FORMER Hull City manager Steve Bruce is set to be unveiled as the new boss at Aston Villa today.

Villa have been seeking a replacement for Roberto Di Matteo, who was sacked last week following a poor start to the season which has left them 19th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Former Tigers, Birmingham and Sunderland chief Bruce had been considered favourite for the post and the 55-year-old, based in the Midlands, is now poised to be confirmed as the new Villa manager.

Villa owner Tony Xia revealed on Tuesday night that Di Matteo’s replacement should be unveiled in the next 24 hours, although he did not name any names.

Xia wrote on his official Twitter account: “Scheduled to announce the new manager tomorrow! Time for all to stand together and back the team! Believe we’ve made the best try!”

Villa, relegated from the Premier League last season, host Wolves on Saturday.

Bruce resigned as Hull boss back in July after becoming increasingly frustrated by a lack of transfer activity at the newly-promoted Premier League club.

The north-easterner, who managed Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United early on in his managerial career, has achieved promotion to the Premier League on four separate occasions, including twice with Hull.