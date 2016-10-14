EXCLUSIVE: Stability at Hull City key to Mike Phelan staying, says Ehab Allam

EHAB ALLAM last night insisted the mutual trust that exists between Hull City and Mike Phelan meant there was never any doubt that the appointment would be made despite Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant spending 83 days in caretaker charge.

The 54-year-old Lancastrian has signed a long-term contract at the KCOM Stadium to become Steve Bruce’s permanent successor.

For Phelan, his first managerial post is just reward for the calm and impressive manner in which he steered Hull through a difficult summer following Bruce’s exit on July 22. Despite a daunting looking start, City have taken seven points from as many games in the Premier League and are through to the last 16 of the EFL Cup.

“I am a big believer in having consistency and stability at the club,” said vice chairman Allam when speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Post. “By retaining Mike’s services and his experience, we have given ourselves that. It will stand us in good stead, as only with stability can you have success.”

Phelan’s appointment yesterday came during the 12th week of his caretaker stint, an unusually long time to be for anyone at the helm on a temporary basis.

Asked why the saga had dragged on for so long, Allam replied: “You say ‘dragged on’ but we had no cause for concern as a club. It had to be right for Mike and it had to be right for us. We were very comfortable with that and so was he.

“That is how it is when there is a mutual trust between two parties. When you have that level of trust, it eradicates doubt. We accepted it would take as long as it would take. There was never any panic on either side, not at all. Just an acceptance that we would reach agreement and, in the meantime, continue as we were.

“Mike has done a good job. Mike is from a certain era in football but he is still very open-minded, especially in terms of adopting the modern way of thinking and approach. By that, I mean areas like sports science and that has been very refreshing.

“He is more than willing to take on board the advice of the other departments within the club in terms of when to play players and when to rest them, with a view to cutting down on injuries. Our injury record recently has been like a breath of fresh air.”

Phelan’s bow in permanent charge comes at Bournemouth tomorrow. It is the first in an eight-game run that, on paper, offers Hull every opportunity to collect much-needed points in the fight against relegation.

The trip to the south coast will be followed by home games against Stoke City and Southampton either side of the October 29 trip to Watford. Sunderland, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace are then also on the agenda.

Allam added: “The value of the job he has done can be seen in our results. In our first seven fixtures, we faced five of last season’s top six, including the champions. To have seven points on the board after taking on Leicester, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea is huge testament to Mike and the work he has done.

“Now, though, we are into what is a business part of the season for us. We have some big fixtures coming up and these are the ones that will define our season, not how we do against the Arsenals and Chelseas.

“It will be a tough run of games but this is the time we need to perform. Mike’s appointment brings more stability so let’s hope that is reflected in results.

“Saturday won’t be easy at Bournemouth but it isn’t all about one result. I never look at one result in isolation, more a group of games and what we need from those games.”

One of Phelan’s first tasks will be to bolster a backroom team that yesterday lost Stephen Clemence, who has joined former manager Bruce at Aston Villa. Gary Walsh, Hull’s highly-respected goalkeeping coach, was also wanted at Villa Park but has decided to stay.

Despite that, Clemence’s exit along with that of Keith Bertschin, who followed Bruce out of the door in the summer, leaves Phelan with plenty to ponder.

“Mike has the chance to build a new team around him,” said Allam, who remains in talks with several parties over a possible takeover of the Premier League club. “I like Steve (Clemence) very much and wish he could have stayed. But the decision is made and we wish him all the best.

“As a club, we move on. Plus, Gary Walsh staying is a big plus. He was a club appointment (in 2011) and has done a very good job for us. So, we are pleased he has made this decision.

“In terms of the two appointments, Mick has his ideas and, obviously, it will be more advantageous to get things done sooner rather than later. Maybe it will be an opportunity to promote from within. As I have said, as a club we like stability so that is something we may look at.”

Asked if there was any significance in Phelan’s title being ‘head coach’ and if this meant City might look to appoint a director of football in the future, Allam replied: “No, this is just the way football is going. The old style manager doing everything is not the model any more. Instead, it is as head coach. Mike is a modern football man and accepts that.”