Fan’s view: Hull City

Verdict: I have been watching City since my dad first took me at the age of four. I’ve been through all the Dolan/Fish/Lloyd years, when we didn’t even know if the club would continue. But this is the worst time I can remember for watching Hull City. There is no atmosphere at games and a lot of the football has been dreadful. I was sitting there at half-time against West Brom last month after probably the most lifeless and boring 45 minutes I’d had the misfortune to watch and thinking, ‘I’m almost done with this’. Performances have been better in our last three games but we are bottom of the table and I can’t see that changing any time soon. The club is in a mess and needs taking over. But, like a lot of fans, I just don’t believe that is ever going to happen.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? We have never recovered from a dreadful summer.

Best moment: Seeing us get a point at Burnley. We had lost on my previous seven visits.

Lowest moment: Losing at Boro with an awful performance was bad but that first half against West Brom was even worse.

Best and worst opposition teams: Chelsea never give the opposition a sniff, unlike the other top teams. West Ham, meanwhile, are awful. And yet they beat us.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Nothing can save this season, though a striker capable of scoring goals would be nice. I look at all the clubs around us and every one of them has a forward on the bench who would get in our team.

Predicted finish: 20th.