Fixtures 2017-18 - Hull City

Hull City will kick off their 2017-18 Championship season with a trip to former boss Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa on August 5.

They open their home account a week later against Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion. Here are the Tigers’ full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.

August

5 Aston Villa A

12 Burton Albion H

15 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

19 Queens Park Rangers A

26 Bolton Wanderers H

September

9 Derby County A

12 Fulham A

16 Sunderland H

23 Reading A

26 Preston North End H

30 Birmingham City H

October

14 Norwich City A

21 Barnsley A

28 Nottingham Forest H

31 Middlesbrough H

November

4 Sheffield United A

18 Ipswich Town H

21 Millwall A

25 Bristol City H

December

2 Sheffield Wednesday A

9 Brentford H

16 Cardiff City A

23 Leeds United A

26 Derby County H

30 Fulham H

January

1 Bolton Wanderers A

13 Reading H

20 Sunderland A

27 Leeds United H

February

3 Preston North End A

10 Nottingham Forest A

17 Barnsley H

20 Middlesbrough A

24 Sheffield United H

March

3 Ipswich Town A

6 Millwall H

10 Norwich City H

17 Birmingham City A

31 Aston Villa H

April

2 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

7 Queens Park Rangers H

10 Burton Albion A

14 Sheffield Wednesday H

21 Bristol City A

28 Cardiff City H

May

6 Brentford A