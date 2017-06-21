Fixtures 2017-18 - Hull City

Hull City will kick off their 2017-18 Championship season with a trip to former boss Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa on August 5.
They open their home account a week later against Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion. Here are the Tigers’ full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.
August
5 Aston Villa A
12 Burton Albion H
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers H
19 Queens Park Rangers A
26 Bolton Wanderers H
September
9 Derby County A
12 Fulham A
16 Sunderland H
23 Reading A
26 Preston North End H
30 Birmingham City H
October
14 Norwich City A
21 Barnsley A
28 Nottingham Forest H
31 Middlesbrough H
November
4 Sheffield United A
18 Ipswich Town H
21 Millwall A
25 Bristol City H
December
2 Sheffield Wednesday A
9 Brentford H
16 Cardiff City A
23 Leeds United A
26 Derby County H
30 Fulham H
January
1 Bolton Wanderers A
13 Reading H
20 Sunderland A
27 Leeds United H
February
3 Preston North End A
10 Nottingham Forest A
17 Barnsley H
20 Middlesbrough A
24 Sheffield United H
March
3 Ipswich Town A
6 Millwall H
10 Norwich City H
17 Birmingham City A
31 Aston Villa H
April
2 Wolverhampton Wanderers A
7 Queens Park Rangers H
10 Burton Albion A
14 Sheffield Wednesday H
21 Bristol City A
28 Cardiff City H
May
6 Brentford A