Football Talk: Gossip, news and more - Phelan frustrated by Hull City wait | Chelsea track Boro defender

Mike Phelan's future at Hull City remains in the balance amid a delay over the club's possible takeover.

The caretaker manager has guided Hull to two wins in their opening four Premier League matches where they sit eighth and highest of the three newcomers.

But the former Manchester United assistant manager has yet to receive assurance from the Allam family that he will replace Steve Bruce permanently at the KCOM Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday's clash at home to Arsenal, Phelan admitted his frustration with the delayed talks.

The 53-year-old said: "We are in discussions, we have had a week of trying to sort things out - we're still at that stage.

"Nothing has transpired that has made me put pen to paper. There's still the takeover in the background and I find myself in the middle of that, trying to sort out my future.

"I don't know who is involved any more and how far discussions have gone. It is possibly a frustrating thing from my point of view."

Talented Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is rumoured to be on Chelsea's transfer radar.

According to the Daily Mirror, the former England U21 has been tipped as a potential successors to John Terry and Gary Cahill.

Meanwhile, Chelsea teenager Izzy Brown is causing a stir at Rotherham United and boss Alan Stubbs has hailed his potential.

Stubbs said the teenager has “all the ability” to become a world star and he has already been branded a “potential £40 million player” by a Premier League academy boss.

In other news...

Former Aston Villa midfielder Stiliyan Petrov, 37, told TalkSport of his "hurt" after being denied a contract with the Championship side following his recovery from leukaemia.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare will be out for up to six months after breaking his thigh bone in a car crash on Sunday.

