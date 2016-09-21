Football Today: Gossip, news and more - Ex-Liverpool midfielder on Hull radar | Blades order Clarke rest

Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko will top Mike Phelan’s hit list in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Mali midfielder, 31, has sights on returning to the Premier League and was on trial at West Brom earlier this month, starting in a 1-0 friendly win over Delhi Dynamos during the international break.

The ex-Juventus and PSG man was linked to Hull prior to attempting to force a move at the Baggies under Tony Pulis and may tempt Mike Phelan into a move.

Meanwhile, boss Mike Phelan is likely to make wholesale changes to his side for the EFL Cup last 16 clash at Stoke City tonight.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has ordered striker Leon Clarke to rest after carrying an ankle injury over recent weeks.

Clarke missed last weekends victory over Peterborough and could now face a couple more weeks on the sidelines.

“He’s been brave and shown real commitment,” Wilder told the Sheffield Star.

“He’s not being doing himself any justice. He stuck his hand up to be involved but we felt he’s not being doing himself any justice coming into a new club and I don’t think that’s fair on him.” York City goalkeeper Scott Flinders has been loaned out to Macclesfield Town on a one-month loan deal.

Flinders was suspended by the club and served a five-match ban after he was found guilty of racist abuse in a clash against AFC Wimbledon last season.

Meanwhile, former York City winger Alex Meechan has been sacked as head coach of Bradford Park Avenue following eight successive defeats.

The 36-year-old only took the job at the National League North side in June and will remain on the club’s books as academy coach.