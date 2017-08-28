Hull chief plans to be busy ahead of transfer window closure

HEAD COACH Leonid Slutsky admits the international break is timely for Hull City as the focus switches to recruitment.

The Tigers ended the first month of the season on a high with a 4-0 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

On the back of three straight defeats and Slutsky’s squad being plundered, beating Phil Parkinson’s side was a big lift ahead of what the Russian admits is a huge fortnight for the club as he chases four more signings.

“The international break has come at a good time,” he said. “It will be a very important time.

“There can be recovery for some very important players, like (Markus) Henriksen, (Fraizer) Campbell and Evandro. We can also adapt new players and keep working very hard in the transfer market. For a lot of people, the break will be a holiday, but not for me and the club. The week will be very exciting in terms of new players, but also very nervous about maybe some players (going) out.”

Kamil Grosicki’s man-of-the- match display against the Trotters caught the eye, and the night was also a good one for Slutsky as his switch to a bold 3-4-3 formation saw the attacking trio of Adama Diomande, Jarrod Bowen and the Pole all on the scoresheet.

“Diomande was very good,” added Slutsky. “He scored and that has to be the first target for any forward.

“It has been a very difficult time for him because he didn’t have a lot of practice and was injured for many of the friendly matches.

“We have only one forward and he scored, so that is good. I also enjoyed Kamil Grosicki, two passes for goals and one for himself. When he wants, he can win each match in the Championship – that is my opinion.

“Against Bolton, he wanted it. Jarrod also did well. He has become one of the best players for goals in our team, four goals in five is good for a striker and unbelievable for a midfielder.”