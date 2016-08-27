Hull City 0 Manchester United 1: Marcus Rashford breaks Tigers rearguard in injury-time

HULL CITY’S brave rearguard action was finally ended two minutes into stoppage time by Marcus Rashford.

The England striker netted a dramatic winner when touching in a Wayne Rooney cross after the Tigers had looked on course to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

On chances created, few could argue with the final result. But to go so close to snatching a point was cruel on a City side that gave everything in the quest to keep Jose Mourinho’s men out.

As had been expected, City were content to sit deep and then look to hit the opposition on the break - just as they had in the victories over Leicester City and Swansea City.

In the second half, this brought pressure on the home goal that was almost incessant as the driving rain that poured on the KCOM Stadium for much of proceedings.

Despite that, the Tigers held firm until stoppage time with Curtis Davies outstanding at the heart of the defence. After keeping out a Wayne Rooney shot on the line in the first half, Davies defended so stoutly that it felt particularly harsh on the 31-year-old that he finished on the losing side.

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass (left) and Manchester United's Luke Shaw battle for the ball (PA)

That, in fact, went for all the City players, who once again gave everything for Mike Phelan. It is testament to the 53-year-old that Hull will go into the international break with six points - an amazing feat considering how threadbare the club’s first team squad is right now.

Robert Snodgrass became the latest member of an injury list that has left the Yorkshire club with just 13 fit senior players.

Reinforcements should come this week with David Marshall believed to be on the verge of joining for £5m from Cardiff City.

Mind, considering how well Eldin Jakupovic played against the Red Devils, Marshall may have to wait for his chance.

During that second half onslaught, City’s number two goalkeeper showed safe hands in difficult conditions as United battled hard to make the breakthrough.

As United took control, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a shot deflected wide before Paul Pogba fired over from 25 yards. The £89m midfielder also curled a free-kick wide, while referee Jon Moss turned down a massive shout for handball.

Jakupovic then denied Marcus Rashford with a one-handed save after the substitute had weaved his way through a couple of tackles.

City did have a couple of second half efforts with Tom Huddlestone going closest with a low drive that took a wicked deflection off Eric Bailly before bouncing just wide of the post.

Jakupovic also kept out an Anthony Valencia cross that David Meyler had inadvertently turned towards his own goal while Davies did brilliantly to block Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It proved all in vain, however, when Elmohamady was caught out of position by Rooney who squared for Rashford to tap in.

In the first half, Davies had blocked a Wayne Rooney shot after Juan Mata had skipped past Andrew Robertson.

That came eight minutes before the break and United again went close 60 seconds when Rooney found space on the right and drilled a cross that was just behind Anthony Martial.

In stoppage time, Ibrahimovic also went close with a back-heel that flew into the side netting after the Swede had beaten Jakupovic to the ball.

Other than that, the best Mourinho’s men could muster was a Zlatan Ibrahimovic header that flew close enough over the crossbar to fool the 2,800 away fans it had crept in rather than missed the target.

Hull also had their moments with David de Gea having to save from Abel Hernandez and Robert Snodgrass only being denied by a brave block from Luke Shaw when trying to convert a tantalising cross from Robertson.

Snodgrass also curled a 25-yard free-kick just wide but, in the end, City were destined to end the game empty-handed.