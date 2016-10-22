Hull City 0 Stoke City 2: Latest from Tigers

Hull City return to home soil today as they host Stoke City in the Premier League.

Stoke took the lead on 26 minutes, Shaqiri finding the back of the net.

And it was 2-0 five minutes after the break, Shaqiri on target once again.

Hull: Marshall, Meyler, Davies, Dawson, Elmohamady,

Huddlestone, Snodgrass, Livermore, Mason, Clucas, Keane. Subs:

Maguire, Hernandez, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Diomande, Tymon.

Stoke: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters,

Whelan, Cameron, Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Bony. Subs:

Muniesa, Adam, Diouf, Walters, Given, Crouch, Krkic.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

