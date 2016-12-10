Hull City 3 Crystal Palace 3: Frazier Campbell returns to haunt Tigers in six-goal thriller

AN AFTERNOON of high drama and controversy as Hull City were denied a much needed win by one of their former Wembley heroes.

Fraizer Campbell, the creator of ‘that’ Dean Windass volley in the 2008 Championship play-off final, headed in an 89th minute equaliser.

It was the climax of a pulsating second half that saw five goals scored as both sides threw caution to the wind. That neither got the three points they craved was probably just about right, with chances being missed at both ends in and among the goals.

There was also the hugely controversial penalty won and scored by Robert Snodgrass that suggested Palace would have been hard done by to return south with nothing.

The Tigers top scorer went down while trying to reach a through ball in the 27th minute as Eagles defender Scott Dann slid in.

Replays showed there was absolutely no contact but Snodgrass’s reaction suggested there had been and referee Mike Jones pointed to the spot amid furious protests from Dann and his team-mates.

Former Tigers striker Frazier Campbell celebrates Crystal Palace's late equaliser (Photo: PA)

Had the decision gone the other way and Jones deemed the Scot to be guilty of diving, he would have been off due to having been booked earlier in the half for the pull on Christian Benteke.

Snodgrass’ controversial seventh goal of the season followed Adama Diomande being denied by Wayne Hennessey after latching on to a Jake Livermore pass.

At the other end, David Marshall got down brilliantly to keep out an early Wilfried Zaha chance but there was no denying the big talking point at the break.

Palace drew level within seven minutes of the restart when Christian Benteke fired in after Snodgrass had been penalised for a foul on Zaha.

Robert Snodgrass celebrates Hull's opener (Photo: PA)

The visitors went ahead thanks to a stunning strike from Zaha after the former Manchester United winger had shown great abiolity to keep the ball away from Tom Huddlestone and Sam Clucas.

Going behind was harsh on City but they responded in magnificent fashion. First, Diomande showed great ability to turn on the edge of the area before dinking a shot over Wayne Hennessey.

Then, after an exchange of passes with Snodgrass, Livermore weaved his way through some poor defending before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

That should have been that but there was one last twist, as Fraizer Campbell snuck between Dawson and Curtis Davies to head in from six yards out to ensure honours ended even in a hugely entertaining contest.