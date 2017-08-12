Hull City 4 Burton Albion 1: Hernandez triple earns Tigers win

Abel Hernandez hit a hat-trick and Kamil Grosicki scored his first goal for Hull as Leonid Slutsky’s side beat 10-man Burton 4-1 at the KCOM Stadium.

Hernandez had opened the scoring with a first-half header before Jackson Irvine levelled for the Brewers, only to be dismissed minutes later for a second booking.

Grosicki restored Hull’s lead early in the second half with a header before Hernandez completed his hat-trick as Hull made their numerical advantage tell in a first win of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Grosicki forced the first save out of Stephen Bywater four minutes in when he raced down the left and cut in on his right foot before shooting from 15 yards.

The Brewers lost their captain Stephen Warnock after five minutes with an ankle injury, Lloyd Dyer coming on in his place.

Two minutes later the Tigers were in front through Hernandez’s first goal of the season. Markus Henriksen’s 20-yard shot came back off the bar and the Uruguayan was well placed to head in, the ball crossing the line despite Bywater getting a hand to it.

Burton could have been level before the half-hour as first Lucas Akins had a goal disallowed for offside and then Allan McGregor pulled off a fine save from Tom Naylor’s close-range header.

Grosicki should have extended Hull’s lead but shot wide from a tight angle after rounding Bywater.

Burton were deservedly level just after the half-hour when Irvine curled into the top corner from the edge of the area after Hull twice failed to clear.

But with eight minutes of the half to go the midfielder was shown a second yellow card, both for fouls on Jarrod Bowen.

Grosicki put Hull back in front five minutes after the break with his first goal for the club. The Polish winger headed past Bywater after Ola Aina had cut in from the right and curled the ball invitingly over with his left foot.

Hull extended that lead five minutes later when Hernandez got his second, steering the ball home from 15 yards out.

Bywater twice denied Hernandez his hat-trick, pulling off saves after the striker had been set up by Grosicki’s tricky run and cut-back.

But Hernandez deservedly completed his treble after 68 minutes when he slotted past Bywater after a persistent run and clinical through ball by Sam Clucas.

Substitutes Sebastian Larsson and Adama Diomande both wasted good chances late on as the Tigers claimed three welcome points as they bid to bounce back following relegation from the Premier League.