Hull City 4 Burton Albion 1: Slutsky hoping handshake deal keeps Tigers together

Hull manager Leonid Slutsky hopes to keep his current side together after seeing them secure a 4-1 win over 10-man Burton in their first Sky Bet Championship home game of the season.

Abel Hernandez scored a hat-trick and Kamil Grosicki got his first goal for the club against a side reduced to 10 men when scorer Jackson Irvine was dismissed for a second yellow card, both shown for fouls on Jarrod Bowen.

Hull have seen a host of top players leave the club since relegation from the Premier League but the first Russian to manage in English football is keeping his fingers crossed no more will depart before the transfer window closes.

After seeing his side demolish Burton with a clinical second-half performance, he said: “I shook hands with the owners on the players we have now staying here. It is not my money, so we will have to see.”

Hull were under pressure after the Brewers had levelled in the first half but Slutsky was encouraged by the reaction of the home fans in the 14,882 crowd at the KCOM Stadium.

Slutsky said: “Our supporters helped our team change the match because we had a very difficult 20 minutes in the first half.

“We started very well, we scored a goal and we had chances. But from 20 to 35 minutes we did not play good, we lost control of the match. We had one player more but I think it was a really deserved red card.”

Burton manager Nigel Clough disagreed and felt referee Darren England was wrong to let Hull’s first goal stand while ruling out one from Lucas Akins.

Clough said: “I was unhappy with the two offsides. He (Hernandez) was offside for the opening goal. Lucas (Akins) is miles onside when he scores.

“It was very encouraging how we played in the first half up to the sending-off.”

Clough was unhappy with Irvine’s second yellow card.

“The second one was not a booking, I thought it was harsh,” he said. “The first booking was petulant and I have told him.”

Irvine was dismissed after levelling Hernandez’s headed opener.

The midfielder netted with a composed finish, only to be dismissed for a second booking minutes later in an eventful first half.

Grosicki’s header From Ola Aina’s clever cross early in the second half put Hull back in front before Hernandez struck twice in quick succession to wrap up the points.

The Uruguayan striker could have scored more but for saves from Burton goalkeeper Stephen Bywater, while Hull substitutes Sebastian Larsson and Adama Diomande wasted clear chances to make it five for the Tigers.