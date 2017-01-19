Hull City accept £10m for Livermore

Hull City have accepted West Brom’s offer of around £10m for midfielder Jake Livermore.

The 27-year-old is close to becoming the Baggies’ first signing of the transfer window, Press Association Sport understands.

The Tigers accepted Albion’s second offer, with West Brom boss Tony Pulis looking to boost his squad after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who joined Everton from Manchester United earlier this month.

READ MORE - Hull City have never been a selling club, says Ehab Allam

Albion are also interested in Watford striker Odion Ighalo, although they are yet to make a formal offer.

But Livermore looks likely to move to The Hawthorns this week and will now hold talks with the club ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit of Sunderland.

The once-capped England international spent the 2013-14 season on loan with the Tigers before making the move permanent that summer.

He has made 25 appearances this term, with Hull third from bottom in the Premier League - although only in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Watford’s Ighalo, who has scored just twice in 19 games this season, is on Pulis’ radar but the Baggies are only likely to move for a striker if Saido Berahino leaves this month.

They are in talks with Stoke, who have previously offered £20million, over Berahino, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Ighalo has been linked with a move to China and has struggled to recapture the form which saw him score 17 goals for the Hornets last term.

West Brom have money to spend this month, but are keen to avoid a late transfer scramble ahead of the deadline on January 31.

They made an offer of around £18million for Schneiderlin but he moved to Goodison Park in a deal worth £24million.

There was also interest in Jeff Schlupp, having had two bids rejected in the summer, but the Ghana international moved to Crystal Palace from Leicester for around £12million last week.

Albion had doubts over paying the fee having already had a £12million offer turned down last year.

Pulis has guided West Brom to eighth in the Premier League, but they were beaten 4-0 at Tottenham last weekend.