Hull City and Mike Phelan no closer to agreeing management deal

HULL CITY and Mike Phelan remain "wide apart" on an agreement for the 52-year-old to become the club's next permanent manager, according to his representatives.

The Tigers travel to Burnley this weekend hoping to build on an encouraging start to the season in trying conditions.

Despite being down to either 12 or 13 fit senior outfield players during the opening weeks, City claimed six points from a possible nine and sit fifth in the fledgling table.

City, whose planned takeover by a Chinese consortium is understood to be in doubt, have been in talks with Phelan's representatives, who this afternoon issued a statement to clarify the situation.

It read: "To avoid further speculation we wanted to clarify the situation regarding Mike Phelan;s position at the club.

"We remain in talks with the club's current owners but are still wide apart on an agreement.

"As he has done over the last seven weeks, Mike will remain 100 per cent focused on preparing the team for their next match."

Meanwhile, a planned takeover by a Chinese consortium is believed to be in trouble.

Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li struck an agreement with the Allam family to buy the club and have been awaiting Premier League approval for the deal.

However, it is suggested that the takeover is now in doubt.