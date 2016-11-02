Hull City bidders confirm £130m approach to buy Tigers

HULL CITY bidder Greater China Professional Services Limited have today confirmed their £130m offer to buy the club as part of a ‘non-exclusive’ agreement.

Several other deals remain on the table which are being considered by the Allam family, with GCPSL being assisted by former City chairman and Hull FC owner Adam Pearson.

A press conference clarifying the Hong-Kong based firms takeover position was held today.

Consortium’s head Ip Kwok Kwong announced that the group had no exclusivity with City rather a memorandum of understanding (MOU), but did reiterate an interest in buying the Premier League club.

Hull City season stats

Meanwhile, Tigers winger Robert Snodgrass has been named in Scotland’s squad to face England a week on Friday - despite currently being injured.

The surprise development comes just a week and a half after the influential midfielder injured ankle ligaments in the Premier League defeat to Stoke City on October 22 - and was expected to be out of action for up to a month.

The 29-year-old left the KCOM Stadium in a protective boot and on crutches after the Tigers’ 2-0 loss.

David Marshall has also been named in the Scotland squad alongside Sheffield Wednesday duo Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher.

