Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky calls for unity following tennis ball protests

Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has urged for unity among his club’s fanbase amid supporter unrest at matters on and off the field.

Hull suffered a sixth defeat of the Championship season when losing 3-2 at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday tea-time in a fixture headlined by a supporter protest against the ownership of the Allam family.

A section of the Tigers’ support staged a march before kick-off and then threw tennis balls onto the pitch as the game reached 19 minutes and four seconds, to mark 1904, the year of Hull’s formation.

Slutsky said: “I think this protest didn’t help us. The match stopped for some minutes. We lost condition and had to come back. Okay, everyone has the chance to protest, but I hope the next reaction will be positive for the team.

“Our supporters are very important to us. We try to show our maximum levels, but please don’t turn your back on the team. The result was unlucky, but we still believe in the best.

“We must stay together when you have a difficult time. You have to support each other.”