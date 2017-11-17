Hull City boss Slutsky confident he can arrest Tigers’ slide

LEONID SLUTSKY insists he has the answers to Hull City’s troubles.

The Tigers sit just above the relegation zone after a hugely disappointing return to the Championship.

Just two places separate City from the bottom three and Slutsky badly needs a victory tomorrow at home to Ipswich Town.

It has been a tough first job in England for the Russian but, asked if he had the answers to turn around Hull’s season, he replied: “Yes. I know my knowledge in this situation is only knowledge because we haven’t had the players to train the tactics very hard (due to the internationals in his squad being away) and I spoke about losing confidence but only win can change that.

“I understand problem and I try but the situation does not depend only on my desire and my possibility.

“We need to be lucky and we need a serious individual process from each player. It’s a process from each side. In some situations only players can help themselves.

“I try, we are speaking, we have serious analysis after each match. We try to change situation but we will see.”

Fraizer Campbell misses the clash with Ipswich through suspension but Michael Hector is back from his own one game ban.