Hull City captain Michael Dawson pays tribute to 'great guy' Ugo Ehiogu

HULL CITY captain Michael Dawson has paid tribute to former England team-mate Ugo Ehiogu following his death at the age of just 44.

The former Middlesbrough and Leeds United defender passed away earlier today following a heart attack.

Tributes have poured in from around the football world for Ehiogu, who collapsed yesterday at Spurs training ground.

“I did know Ugo,” said Dawson, who joined the Tigers from White Hart lane in the summer of 2014.

“Awful sad news and my best wishes go to his family. Driving in to work this morning and hearing the tributes he was getting, it is scary to think about a guy like Ugo at 44 with the physique he had.

“I came across him at Spurs when I was doing my B licence. He had just come in. A great guy and a say day.”

Ehiogu made more than 200 appearances for Aston Villa before moving to Middlesbrough in 2000.

He helped Boro claim their only major piece of silverware during a seven year stay on Teesside, the League Cup in 2004.

Further spells followed with Leeds, West Brom, Rangers and Sheffield United before he retired in 2009. Ehiogu began coaching Spurs’ Under-23s in 2014.

Dawson added: “My first real memory is meeting up at an England camp. I was 19, a young lad.

“He was a senior player around the camp and made me feel welcome. That was my first time I met him.

“I went on to play against him on many occasions. He was a top player.”