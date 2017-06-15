Hull City cash in as Harry Maguire seals Leicester City move

HULL CITY defender Harry Maguire has completed his expected big-money £17m move to Leicester City - with the former Sheffield United player signing a five-year deal.

As part of the deal, the Tigers are understood to receive £12m up front, with a potential £5m more in add-ons.

The move for Maguire, 24, is also set to yield a sizeable £1.4m windfall for Sheffield United, who were entitled to ten per cent of any profit above £3m for any sale - a clause inserted in the deal which saw him move to Hull in 2014.

Maguire, who was the subject of rival interest from other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Spurs both linked, said: “It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I am here, so I cannot wait to get the season started and kick on.

“There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the club is on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.”