Hull City land David Marshall and Ryan Mason

HULL CITY’S protracted summer recruitment search has finally paid dividends with the capture of Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall and Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason for a record fee,

The sum they will pay Tottenham for the 25-year-old midfielder remains undisclosed, but is believed to be £10m and it is a new record.

Mason will further strengthen their squad following the earlier signing of goalkeeper David Marshall from Cardiff, and becomes the latest to leave White Hart Lane for East Yorkshire, following Tom Huddlestone, Jake Livermore and Michael Dawson.

For City, Marshall’s arrival brings to an end a seven-month wait to make a signing - comfortably the longest in the country.

A Scotland international, the 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium after joining in a £5m transfer.

First choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor is on the long-term injury list so Marshall will battle it out with Eldin Jakupovic to face Burnley when the Premier League resumes on September 10.

Mason’s arrival for a medical follows Sunderland’s late attempt to hijack the deal, The 24 year-old, capped by England as recently as 18 months ago, has been on City’s radar for some time with former manager Steve Bruce revealing the club’s interest back in early July.

City also hope to confirm Will Keane’s arrival from Manchester United.