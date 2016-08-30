Search

Hull City land David Marshall - but will he be first of many?

Cardiff City's goalkeeper David Marshall is set to join Hull City

HULL CITY’S protracted summer recruitment search has finally paid dividends with the capture of Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall - and the Yorkshire club could be welcoming another two new faces by the end of today.

Ryan Mason, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, is understood to be undergoing a medical in the East Riding after agreement was reached on a £10m transfer. City also hope to confirm Will Keane’s arrival from Manchester United.

For City, Marshall’s arrival brings to an end a seven-month wait to make a signing - comfortably the longest in the country.

A Scotland international, the 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium after joining in a £5m transfer.

First choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor is on the long-term injury list so Marshall will battle it out with Eldin Jakupovic to face Burnley when the Premier League resumes on September 10.

Mason’s arrival for a medical follows Sunderland’s late attempt to hijack the deal, The 24 year-old, capped by England as recently as 18 months ago, has been on City’s radar for some time with former manager Steve Bruce revealing the club’s interest back in early July.

