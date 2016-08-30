Hull City land David Marshall - but will he be first of many?

HULL CITY’S protracted summer recruitment search has finally paid dividends with the capture of Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall - and the Yorkshire club could be welcoming another two new faces by the end of today.

Ryan Mason, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, is understood to be undergoing a medical in the East Riding after agreement was reached on a £10m transfer. City also hope to confirm Will Keane’s arrival from Manchester United.

For City, Marshall’s arrival brings to an end a seven-month wait to make a signing - comfortably the longest in the country.

A Scotland international, the 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium after joining in a £5m transfer.

First choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor is on the long-term injury list so Marshall will battle it out with Eldin Jakupovic to face Burnley when the Premier League resumes on September 10.

Mason’s arrival for a medical follows Sunderland’s late attempt to hijack the deal, The 24 year-old, capped by England as recently as 18 months ago, has been on City’s radar for some time with former manager Steve Bruce revealing the club’s interest back in early July.