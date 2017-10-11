Hull City midfielder in contention for Norwich City encounter

Summer signing Kevin Stewart has handed Hull City some welcome news on the injury front.

Tigers £4m midfielder is in contention for Saturday’s Championship encounter at Norwich City after declaring himself fit after featuring for over an hour for Hull’s reserves on Monday night.

The former Liverpool man had been afforded a frustrating start to his Tigers career after being sidelined with ankle ligament damage sustained in the 2-1 loss at QPR on August 19.

Stewart said: “Now I am ready to get in the team and start showing what I can do. I’ll be fine for Norwich.

“Whether I am involved or not is not up to me so I wil just do what I can to show I am ready to play.”