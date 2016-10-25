Hull City midfielder Robert Snograss facing four weeks on sidelines

Struggling Hull City have been dealt a blow with influential midfielder Robert Snodgrass set to miss the next month with ankle ligament damage.

The 29-year-old left the KCOM Stadium in a protective boot and on crutches after Stoke condemned Mike Phelan’s men to a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Saturday.

It is an injury City have now confirmed will keep Snodgrass out for up to four weeks - a blow for club and country given Scotland travel to Wembley to face England on November 11.

A Hull City statement read: “Scans have confirmed that Robert Snodgrass sustained ankle ligament damage during Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Stoke City.

“The Scottish international is expected to be ruled out for up to four weeks.”

Play profile: Robert Snodgrass

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass was injured against Stoke City on Saturday (Photo: PA)

The injury will see Snodgrass miss Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie at Bristol City, as well as up to four Premier League matches.

The Scotland international will also be absent when Gordon Strachan’s side look to kick-start their World Cup qualifying campaign at Wembley next month.

Snodgrass scored a hat-trick in Malta as their Group F campaign began with a 5-1 win, but a 1-1 draw at home to Lithuania and 3-0 loss at Slovakia has dented their hopes of making it to Russia.

