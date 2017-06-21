Hull City: Mouthwatering clash with Bruce’s Villa kicks off City’s campaign

Hull City will go head-to-head with former manager Steve Bruce in a clash with Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the new Championship season.

The mouthwatering fixture at Villa Park, which pits Hull against the coach who guided them to the Premier League in 2016, has been chosen for a live broadcast and will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 5.

City, who are back in the Championship after their relegation last season, face Burton Albion in their first home match at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

Hull play three times at home in August with a midweek meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers (August 15) and a clash with newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers (August 26) falling either side of a trip to Queens Park Rangers (August 19).

The club will renew hostilities with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on December 23 before hosting the Whites on January 27.

Meetings with Sheffield Wednesday are scheduled away from home on December 2 and at the KCOM on April 14. Sheffield United, meanwhile, host to Hull on November 4 and come to the east coast on February 24.

The Christmas schedule will see Hull play Derby County at home on Boxing Day, Fulham at home on December 30 and Bolton away on New Year’s Day.

City round off their campaign away at Brentford on May 6.