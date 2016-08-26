Hull City no nearer breaking transfer duck

HULL CITY interim boss Mike Phelan has confirmed that Hull City have offers in for two or three players, but are no nearer to breaking their transfer impasse.

The Tigers have incredibly yet to make their first senior summer signing, with the clock ticking with just five days to go until the transfer deadline.

A number of players have been linked, most notably Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason.

Phelan, whose side welcome his former club Manchester United tomorrow tea-time with just 13 senior players on the books, said: “It is the same old, same old. Nobody has yet come into the building, we have not yet signed any new players. “We are in talks with two or three new players and have set our stall out and are pursing those interests.

“But at the moment, nothing has been delivered. We have agreed a few fees, but haven’t got into discussions yet down the line as to what else it is going to cost on top of that.

“We have to pursue those and see where whether we can get them done by next Wednesday.

“We need as many as we possibly can get. We talked a few weeks ago about maybe six. Now that may be more or less. We have to pursue what we are interested.”

On the outgoing front, last season’s top-scorer Abel Hernandez has been linked with Aston Villa, with Harry Maguire also previously the subject of a failed bid from Middlesbrough, with Phelan confirming that there have been no further offers.

Phelan said: “At the moment, nothing has happened in those areas and I expect nothing to happen.

“We have quality players who we need to keep at this football club and I hope that they will still be here after Wednesday.”