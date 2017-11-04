Hull City ratings: Frailties of young defence come to fore in Tigers second-half collapse

Hull City let a first half lead slip as Leon Clarke's four second half strikes gave Sheffield United victory at Bramall Lane.

Chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe watched the action and rated the performances.

McGregor 7 Smart early save from Sharp and then did even better to keep out a Clarke header at close range. Also tipped over O’Connell’s shot just before half-time but left exposed by sopme poor defending late on.

Aina 5 Sometimes guilty of poor positioning on the right flank, something Enda Stevens looked to capitalise upon. Booked for diving.

Dawson 6 Marshalled a young Tigers backline well until the closing stages, pulling off a couple of vital last gasp tackles and using his experience to read the game. Caught out badly by punt forward for fourth goal.

Tomori 5 Early fresh air kick from a Basham cross but battled hard. Was beaten by Clarke for the equaliser at the near post.

Clark 5 Failed to get tight enough to Carter-Vickers during the build-up to United’s equaliser but made amends with an incredible block as Sharp seemed certain to score.

Meyler 6 Typically forceful in the tackle but sometimes his distribution was lacking. Provided a barrier in front of back four for a time but eventually overwhelmed.

Larsson 6 Stung hands of Moor with a 25-yard shot early on and then proved a fine decoy with a run that created sufficient space for Grosicki to thunder in the opener..

Bowen 6 Vital header off his own line to keep out a Fleck free-kick in first half stoppage time. Drifted out of proceedings in the second half.

Irvine 5 Always looking for the ball, and always looking to play a killer pass but execution just wasn’t there. Substituted.

Grosicki 6 Stunning strike from 30 yards put the Tigers ahead, making it five goals for the season for the Polish international. Drifted out of game after the break.

Campbell 6 Rightly furious that his first half appeal for a penalty after O’Connell’s handball was waved away. Booked for late challenge, his fifth of the season so will miss next game. Substituted.

Substitutes

Stewart (for Larsson 65) 5 Failed to fill in for Tomori, who had stepped out of back four, during build-up to equaliser, allowing Clarke to race clear.

Dicko (for Campbell 71) 5 Little impact.

Henriksen (for Irvine 83) 6 Hardly touched ball.