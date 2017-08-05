Hull City ratings: Nervous start for key new signing as Tigers turn tide for point at Aston Villa

Hull City fought back to earn a share of the spoils at Aston Villa on their return to the Championship.

The Yorkshire Post's chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe watched how Leonid Slutsky's side performed and here are his ratings.

McGregor 7 - Vital couple of saves in the first half kept City in the game. Assured return to the starting XI after 15 months, injured at first and then on loan at Cardiff. Almost caught out near the end by missing a cross but Andre Green’s header was poor.

Aina 6 - A threat going forward but Villa looked to pinpoint his flank, threading passes between him and Michael Dawson to good effect in first half.

Dawson 6 - The only non-debutant in the back four had a few shaky moments early on, not least when he passed the ball straight to Henri Lansbury who created a chance for Scott Hogan that McGregor saved. Much better in second half.

Hector 7 - Looked nervous early on, especially when needlessly conceding a corner with a back pass. But showed good aerial strength and looks an excellent signing from Chelsea.

Clark 6 - Failed to close down Elmohamady in the first half, allowing the former City man to cross almost at will. Much improved after half-time.

Bowen 7 - Sweet finish from tantalising right wing cross capped a hard-working shift from the Academy product.

Clucas 7 - Found it hard to stem the Villa tide in the opening 40 minutes but stuck to his task and helped the Tigers turn the tide.

Henriksen 6 - Couple of vital tackles in first half as hosts broke and then posed more of an attacking threat in the second half.

Grosicki 6 - As with most Tigers, he struggled for much of the first half but a switch of flanks worked wonders for the Pole. Great cross for equaliser.

Hernandez 6 - Half volley just before half-time flashed just wide and followed that with an ambitious shot wide after the interval.

Campbell 6 - Had to survive on scraps for most of first half before bringing a smart save from Sam Johnstone just before the break. Played big role in build-up for equaliser.

Substitutes

Meyler (for Campbell 69) 6 - Brought on to shore up the Tigers as the formation was switched to 4-5-1.

Weir (Grosicki 90) - Beaten by Elmohamady in a 50-50 was only real involvement after being brought on as stoppage time got under way.