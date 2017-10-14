Hull City reaction: “I am feelng really terrible inside” admits Slutsky after late equaliser

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke cannot believe his side failed to beat Hull but was happy with after a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.

Visitors Hull, who were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when David Meyler was shown a second yellow card, looked on course for their first away win in over a year after going into injury time leading through Nouha Dicko’s goal.

But from what turned out to be the final play of the game, a long throw was nodded on by Cameron Jerome and substitute Nelson Oliveira instinctly flicked home to make it 1-1.

“To me it is ridiculous we didn’t win the game, “ said Farke, whose side are now unbeaten in eight matches in league and cup. “We had 75 per cent of the possession, 25 shots to their six, and won 65 per cent of the individual duels.

“We also had a lot of good chances that we didn’t take - but despite all the frustrations the players kept going and I was very proud of them.

“We should have won this game but from the position we were in I am obviously delighted we came away with a point, which keeps our unbeaten run going.

“It wasn’t easy because Hull defended very well - and to be honest I wasn’t pleased when they had a man sent off because that meant they sat even deeper and it became even more difficult to find space.”

Farke rushed on to the pitch when the goal went in and was ticked off by referee Keith Stroud - but the Norwich boss confirmed he had not been sent off.

“In over 10 years as a coach that has never happened to me - and I’m glad it didn’t happen today,” he said. “The referee came over and said ‘If you do that again I will have to send you to the stands’ and to be honest I would have settled for that because it would have meant we had won the game!”

Hull boss Leonid Slutksy was understandably despondent.

“At the moment I am feeling really terrible inside,” he said. “For the fifth time we have conceded a late goal which has cost us points - and this was the latest of them all, in the sixth minute of five minutes of injury time.

“We defended really well for over 35 minutes with 10 men but when you play for that long like that it is always possible to lose concentration for a few seconds.

“It is a very difficult goal to analyse because the long throw comes in and it is a question of who gets the first touch, who reacts first. Depending on which way the ball goes anything can happen.

“I feel very sorry for the players because it was a good performance considering seven of the side had just come back from international duty - they gave their all but we couldn’t quite hold out.”

Stutsky refused to take issue with the referee for sending off Meyler - or extending the game beyond the 95th minute.

“I think David is more disappointed with the decision he made rather than the sending-off - when you have one yellow card you have to be very careful,” he said.

“The match finished well into the sixth minute but as a coach you have to respect the decisions of the referee.”