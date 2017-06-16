Hull City reject claims cult figure Eldin Jakupovic set for Leicester City move

Hull City have rebuffed claims goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is poised to join 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City.

Speculation surfaced on Friday morning to suggest a deal was close but Hull have released a statement insisting they have received no offers for the player.

A club statement read: "Contrary to a report in the media this morning, the Club would like to place on record that we have not accepted any offers or received any bids for Eldin Jakupovic."

Jakupovic, a one-cap Swiss international, is City's longest-serving player but has only made 33 league appearances since joining from Greek club Aris in 2012.

He made 22 appearances as Hull were relegated from the Premier League last season having featured in just five matches of their promotion-winning campaign in the Championship the year before.

Hull sold defender Harry McGuire to Leicester in a deal worth £17m on Thursday.