Hull City’s positive approach stays the same, says Mike Phelan

EVEN without the suspended Sergio Aguero, Manchester City look a formidable attacking outfit.

Hull City manager Mike Phelan, however, has no plans to temper the adventurous approach that has brought plaudits, if not too many points, from Hull City’s last three games.

“I don’t see why not,” he replied when asked if his side can take the game to the Blues in a similar vein to the recent clashes with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

“We have to approach the game in the same way as we have in probably the last half dozen games. We have been very proactive.

“There will be times where you are under severe pressure but, in general, we have participated in most of the games this season and not got our rewards. Hopefully, over the Christmas period we will get some results.”

Hull face Manchester City for the first time on Boxing Day since the infamous 2008 afternoon that saw Phil Brown conduct his interval team talk on the Etihad pitch.

The Tigers trailed 4-0 at the time and Brown felt his players had let him down after being given Christmas Day off.

Brown hauled his players in the following year, but Phelan is relaxed about allowing the current squad to spend tomorrow at home with their families.

“Usually if you come in on Christmas Day it is just for half an hour to clear the cobwebs,” he said. “But Christmas will be at home for us this year.

“These days a lot of footballers celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day itself. It’s a little bit of a chill out time.

“We have got the added fact that it is a later kick-off on Boxing Day. Plus, luckily, we are at home so there is no travelling but we’ll be ready. We will get them in early on Boxing Day to look forward to the game.”