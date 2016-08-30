Hull City’s triple raid to land David Marshall, Ryan Mason and Will Keane

HULL CITY’S protracted summer recruitment search has finally paid dividends with the capture of Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall and Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason for a record fee,

The sum they will pay Tottenham for the 25-year-old midfielder remains undisclosed, but is believed to be £10m and it is a new record.

Mason will further strengthen their squad following the earlier signing of goalkeeper David Marshall from Cardiff, and becomes the latest to leave White Hart Lane for East Yorkshire, following Tom Huddlestone, Jake Livermore and Michael Dawson.

For City, Marshall’s arrival brings to an end a seven-month wait to make a signing - comfortably the longest in the country.

A Scotland international, the 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium after joining in a £5m transfer.

“Having spoken to the people up here, I didn’t need any convincing,” said Marshall. “It’s all about having that new, fresh challenge to look forward to.

“I feel that this is a club that is going places, especially when you look at the start they have made to the Premier League season.

“There are only four or five goalkeepers in this division who can categorically say that they are their club’s number one (goalkeeper).

“Of course I anticipate a battle for the jersey. You can’t take anything for granted and I’m here to fight for a place.”

First choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor is on the long-term injury list so Marshall will battle it out with Eldin Jakupovic to face Burnley when the Premier League resumes on September 10.

Mason’s arrival for a medical follows Sunderland’s late attempt to hijack the deal, The 24 year-old, capped by England as recently as 18 months ago, has been on City’s radar for some time with former manager Steve Bruce revealing the club’s interest back in early July.

He has signed a three-year contract after costing the club in excess of the £10million paid to recruit Abel Hernandez in 2014, and told their official website of his arrival: “I can’t wait to get started and I see this as a massive opportunity for me.

“I’m delighted and excited to be here.”

Hull later confirmed their third arrival of the day - striker Will Keane from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old, who worked with Phelan during the latter’s time as assistant manager, has signed a three-year contract having also arrived for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m delighted to move here,” he told Hull’s official website.

“It’s a fresh start and a new challenge for me, so I’m really looking forward to getting things underway.”