Hull City seal late deal to bring in Norwegian midfielder Markus Henriksen

HULL CITY have added a sixth summer signing after Norway international Markus Henriksen agreed a loan switch that will become permanent in January.

The attacking midfielder flew to Yorkshire after City decided to push the deal through in the final few hours of the window.

Henriksen joins from AZ Alkmaar after being left out of the weekend win over NEC following an initial approach from the Tigers.

Uncertainty over Abel Hernandez’s future amid serious interest from Aston Villa was behind that first contact but it was believed a deal had gone cold.

However, after signing James Weir from Manchester United and Dynamo Kiev striker Diumerci Mbokani, City decided to push ahead.

Due to the tight deadline, a loan deal was agreed but with provision to be made permanent once the January window opens.