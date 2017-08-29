Hull City sign striker Dicko on £3.5m deal

HULL CITY have confirmed the £3.5m capture of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium with the club having the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months.

“I am really happy to be here and, hopefully, it is going to be a good time for the club and for me,” said Dicko, who scored in Wolves’ 3-2 win at Hull earlier this month.

“It’s a move that has been on the cards for a couple of weeks, ever since Wolves played Hull up here.

“I found out that Hull City were interested in signing me and things started moving from there. I’m glad that everything is sorted now and I’m looking forward to settling down here and getting started.”