Hull City signing determined to emerge from shadows

KEVIN STEWART is entitled to relish this particular start to a new football season more than most.

The Hull City midfield player, who joined for £4m last month, found opportunities scant and hard to come by at former club Liverpool, faced with competing for a red jersey with a host international names.

Now, the 23-year-old is anticipating a first-team run from day one in what he readily admits will be a big season in his career, with the Londoner at an age where he needs to be playing consistent football.

The opportunity of doing that in the Championship is something that Stewart is embracing, making his decision to pass up the chance of continuing his football education under Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp that bit easier.

Stewart said: “I think it was the right time for me to get out and play week in, week out and come and get games.

“Especially at my age, as I don’t think I have played as many (first-team) games as a normal 23 or 24-year-old.

It was quite straightforward.

“At Liverpool, you are fighting for places against two players and it was always going to be hard for myself to walk in and play matches.

“Sometimes, you have to go a different way and work your way back up.

“It was quite straightforward. I think it is a case of either getting out like this and playing games, or I could have stayed for six months and carried on learning under Jurgen Klopp.

“The decision wasn’t too bad, was it?

“But it was quite straightforward (to come here).”

Stewart may just embarking on his new footballing chapter in East Yorkshire, but he has been made to feel particularly wanted by manager Leonid Slutsky, who has known all about his prowess for some time – despite his comparative lack of thorough knowledge of the English footballing scene.

Stewart added: “I have not been here for too long and everyone is getting to know each other.

“But he (Slutsky) has watched me for quite a while, so it’s a case of working together and maybe adjusting little things in terms of how I play to what he wants me to.

“But it is about not changing too much, because I know he likes the way I play.”