Hull City strengthen further with Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic

HULL CITY have completed their fourth signing of the January transfer window after swooping for Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season.

Capable of playing out wide or in a more central role, Markovic has spent the first half of the current season on loan with Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, but Liverpool have sanctioned his move back to England to join the Tigers.

Markovic’s arrival follows on from the captures of Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui, Everton loan striker Oumar Niasse and Portuguese midfielder Evandro.

On the outgoing front, Jake Livermore has moved to West Brom, with several clubs including West Ham, Middlesbrough and Burnley actively seeking to sign Robert Snodgrass, with the arrival of Markovic potentially helping to mitigate for the possible loss of the Scot.

Twenty-two-year-old Serbian international Markovic joined Liverpool in the summer of 2014 and has made 34 appearances for the Anfield side.

His career began with Partizan Belgrade where he emerged through the youth ranks before making his first team debut. Markovic also spent a season with Benfica before joining Liverpool.