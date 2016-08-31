Hull City tie up Dieumerci Mbokani loan ahead of transfer deadline

HULL CITY have signed Dynamo Kiev striker Dieumerci Mbokani on a season-long loan, with a view to a permanent deal.

Mbokani, 30, spent last season with Norwich City where he scored seven times in 29 Premier League appearances.

His arrival follows on from the club's capture of Manchester United midfielder James Weir, with the Tigers also endeavouring to bring in further signings in beat-the-deadline moves.

Mbokani first came to prominence during a prolific spell with TP Mazembe in his home country - form which earned him a move to Standard Liege in 2007.

The powerful striker fired 39 goals in 87 appearances for the Belgian side to earn a move to Monaco and then he moved onto Anderlecht where he netted 37 times in 63 games.

A move to Kiev was secured in 2013 before his loan move to the top-flight last season.

Mbokani scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for his country before retiring from international football last year.