Hull City v Arsenal: Deadline day signing Dieumerci Mbokani in frame for debut hints Mike Phelan

CARETAKER manager Mike Phelan has confirmed that deadline day signing Dieumerci Mbokani is in the fray for a possible debut in tomorrow's Premier League encounter with Arsenal at the KCOM Stadium.

The thirty-year-old, who has experience of English football with Norwich City - scoring seven times for the Canaries in the top-flight last term - is awaiting his bow after arriving on a season-long loan from Dynamo Kiev.

On whether he will feature against the Gunners, Phelan said: "Dieumerci is available and he will be part of the group. He has now had just over ten days to understand what this place is about and what the training has been like and he has fitted in really well.

"He is quite a quiet chap and a man of few words. But he understands his role and that the Premier League is where he wants to be.

"The reason we brought him is to be different. We haven't had an outstanding target man at this club and have other players who do different roles.

"We have a bit of a variety and he is one of those who can change things if we need him."

Dieumerci Mbokani is included in the squad for the first time since joining the club on transfer deadline day.

Ryan Mason and Will Keane are among five other recent signings who could make their home debuts for Hull. Arsene Wenger could hand Olivier Giroud his first start of the season and recall Granit Xhaka. Aaron Ramsey, Per Mertesacker, Danny Welbeck and Carl Jenkinson all remain sidelined.

READ MORE: HULL CITY NEWS

Meanwhile, Phelan says that his squad is likely to be utilised to the full over the next three games, which sees a EFL Cup tie at Stoke City sandwiched in between league games with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Phelan added: "We have created a good squad which is capable of going through the whole season. Whether we change or not will be down to my decision, of course.

"But going forward, we have three immense games coming up and I am sure that will test the squad to the full."