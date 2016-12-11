I took no delight in denying old club Hull City, says Crystal Palace’s Fraizer Campbell

Crystal Palace striker Fraizer Campbell insisted he did not take any further pleasure from his late leveller because it came against Hull.

Campbell came off the bench to boos on his return to East Yorkshire and responded by heading in an 89th-minute equaliser in the thrilling 3-3 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

The forward helped fire Hull to promotion during a loan spell in 2008 but reportedly turned down a permanent return on a couple of occasions and received a hostile welcome whenever he went to warm up.

But the 29-year-old stressed his only thought once coming on was gaining his side a point after they had thrown away a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes left.

“What spurs me on is my team,” he told Palace’s official website.

“People are entitled to their own opinions but I’ve got fond memories of my time at Hull City. That won’t affect me.”

He added: “We got a great result last week and it was important not to get beaten (on Saturday) so we could have something to build on and gain momentum from.

“We’re disappointed not to come away with the three points, but at the end of the day this is better than nothing.”

Campbell has struggled for game time this season, with his match-saving cameo on Saturday just his third appearance of the season, all of which have come as a substitute within the last 20 minutes of a game.

But Eagles boss Alan Pardew felt Campbell earned his chance for a first run-out since October.

“Since I’ve been at this club he’s been a model pro,” Pardew said.

“It was his performances in training, not just the fact we were here (against his old club), that got him on that pitch (on Saturday).”