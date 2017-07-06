In Russia, we have 150 million people and 50 per cent will support Hull City, says new Tigers coach Leonid Slutsky

LEONID SLUTSKY certainly did his very best to trash the stereotypical – and somewhat hackneyed – perception of Russians as being frosty in character at his official unveiling as Hull City manager.

Warmth positively exuded from the ex-CSKA Moscow and Russia boss, who commandeers much popularity and respect in his homeland. But do not let it said he is afraid of stepping out of his comfort zone, either.

For all of his natural affability with the press, the 46-year-old is clearly deadly serious and driven when it comes to his managerial and coaching career.

That began after his own playing days ended at the tender age of just 19 due to a knee injury sustained after falling out of a tree attempting to rescue a cat.

It may have been a slightly comical and bizarre end to one sporting career, but three Russian titles with CSKA, incorporating one domestic double, and guiding the club to the last eight of the Champions League represent accomplishments that do not generate mirth.

His proficiency and organisation is such that he was able to successfully juggle managing the national team and CSKA simultaneously ahead of the last World Cup. Given that, it is perhaps no surprise that he mastered the English language adeptly in around five months.

All that will come in handy for his maiden managerial voyage in England some 1,500-plus miles from home.

He joins a club who are picking up the pieces after their second relegation in three years. The likelihood is that several more key players will follow Harry Maguire out of the exit door, while Slutsky says he is targeting ‘six to seven’ new players.

Given all that, it is just as well that he has been well versed in challenges. On why he wanted to manage in England, Slutsky said: “That is very easy. Football was born here and England has a huge story and tradition. For me, everybody – players, coaches – has a dream to try and work in England. If you want to really feel football’s atmosphere, you must try working in England.

“It is a very serious challenge in my career and a very exciting time. It is the most exciting time in my life.

“In Russia, I have a big name but I understand for England (it is) more important to have inside experience than outside. I am ready to start, not from pole position but from the group like everybody. I understand all my titles in Russia do not work here. I am ready to start and prove my level here. That is no problem.

“I am ready. Hull is a serious club. Hull has the infrastructure of a Premier League club. For me, if we are serious together, I will be very happy. For example, at CSKA I worked for seven years. That is normal and I think why not (the same) here.”

Out east may be the heartland of Hull’s amber-and-black hardcore, but a new breed of fans much further east are now likely to follow the club’s fortunes after Slutsky’s appointment – in the same way as many developed allegiances with Chelsea after the arrival of his good friend Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge.

Slutsky worked in an advisory role for Abramovich at Chelsea after coming to UK earlier this year and their friendship is likely to benefit Hull in terms of loan signings, with the likes of Tomas Kalas already linked with moves to East Yorkshire.

Slutsky added: “English football is very popular in Russia. I am sure Russian people will now support Hull City.

“I do not know how many will be in the stands because it is really very difficult, but in Russia, we have 150 million people and 50 per cent will support Hull City!”

And on the prospect of Chelsea players heading north, Slutsky acknowledged: “We are speaking about some Chelsea players. We are very close to signing some players from Chelsea on loan. I think official information will come before our (pre-season) trip to Portugal.”