Search

Key moments: Hull City 1 West Brom 1 - Captain Dawson rescues point for Hull

Hull City v West Brom

Hull City v West Brom

0
Have your say

An improved Hull City fought back from a goal behind at the break to clinch a point from their encounter against West Brom

Recap key moments in the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on Twitter @YPSport.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page