Larsson rejects overseas offers to join Hull City

NEW Hull City signing Sebastian Larsson has revealed that he turned down offers from elsewhere to remain in England with the Tigers.

The Swedish international midfielder, 32, a free agent after leaving Sunderland, has agreed a one-year deal and becomes the club’s sixth summer of the signing – snubbing offers from overseas in the process.

Larsson said: “I am delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge.

“I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I cannot wait to get started now.”

Rotherham United have signed ex-Millwall right-back Shaun Cummings on a one-year deal, their eighth capture of the close season.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Lions and secured a contract after impressing in training, with manager Paul Warne also eyeing further defensive cover.

The Millers chief, whose side beat Lincoln City 2-1 on Tuesday night to book their place in round two of the Carabao Cup, admits he will have several selection issues ahead of Saturday’s League One home opener with Southend United.

Warne, who made four changes on Tuesday with key summer arrival David Ball among those who reverted to the bench, said: “In fairness, Bally has probably been our best player in pre-season and I had got a decision to make.

“I had also got a few decisons to make in the attacking six. But I said to everyone who I brought into the club that the attacking six would change all the time.”

Like the Millers, Barnsley got their season up and running with a dramatic 4-3 cup win over Morecambe on Tuesday, with head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitting to a sense of relief after some tough times in the summer.

Heckingbottom, indebted to a last-gasp winner from Ryan Hedges in a pulsating see-saw encounter at Oakwell, said: “It was really pleasing as I would have been upset for the players if they had not won that game after being in front all the time.

“We are up and running and have got the win and are reallypleased.

“The energy and effort, plus a little bit of quality got us the win. But we know there is still room for improvement.”