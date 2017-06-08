Leonid Slutsky set to take charge of Hull City

HULL CITY are close to confirming Leonid Slutsky as their new head coach, with a deal expected to be announced by the end of this week.

The former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss is currently back in his homeland finalising his work permit after agreeing terms with the club after the Tigers hierarchy identified him as their preferred choice to replace Marco Silva.

Slutsky, who will reportedly sign a two-year-deal, is set to begin work in East Yorkshire next week, with the club having already identified a number of transfer targets to pursue in the coming weeks.

Club bosses are known to have been impressed by the credentials of Slutsky, who won three titles in four years with CSKA and is keen to make England his next managerial destination.

The 46-year-old has been living in London as a guest of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich since January after resigning from his role at CSKA back in December.

Since heading to the UK, Slutsky has been building his knowledge of English football and command of the language over the past five months to boost his efforts of landing a managerial post in the Premier League or Championship.

Several other candidates, including former Leeds United head coach Garry Monk, have also come under consideration for the vacant Tigers post.

But Slutsky, the subject of interest from other clubs in England alongside, has been identified as the man who Hull want to hopefully lead them back into the top-flight in time for the 2018-19 season.

Hull are also understood to be closing in on the appointment of a director of football/head of recruitment, as part of a restructure of footballing operations.